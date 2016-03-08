Alisson: Monchi provides fresh update on Chelsea & Liverpool interest
13 July at 14:24The sports director of AS Roma, Monchi returned to speak at the press conference of Santon and Mirante. He was asked about several questions and one of them included Alisson Becker, who has been linked with move to the English Premier League and the Spanish La Liga.
In the English Premier League, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Chelsea are looking to sign Alisson Becker in the summer transfer window. The Brazilian professional player is also a wanted man for the UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid.
“There is no change on Alisson, I imagine that all the teams that are coming out of the press are looking for goalkeepers and he is strong, but after that I can not say more,” Monchi said.
“We always evaluate what comes for the club's good. I'm not talking about substitutes because I think Alisson will stay here. We'll think about it if the time comes to sell it. Reading the press when I get out of here I will have offers from all over the world, maybe even from the Germans.”
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SERIE A NEWS
CLICK HERE FOR MORE PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS
CLICK HERE FOR MORE LA LIGA NEWS
Go to comments