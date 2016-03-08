Alisson: 'No favorite Liverpool and Bayern, I will always support Roma'

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson kept a clean sheet against Bayern Munich last night but the Reds didn't manage to seal a win against the Bavarians who held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield Road. "It was a tough game, we didn't have the same intensity we usually have", the Brazilian star told Sky Italia. "Bayern Monaco did an excellent defensive work and I believe there are no favorites between us and them.





"It was important not to allow any goal, we could have won but we didn't. Roma? They are doing well. I watched the game against Porto and I think they are on the right path. They are doing well in Serie A as well, there is quality in the middle of the park and when I am not on the pitch will Liverpool I always support Roma".



Alisson released the whole interview in Italian: "Is it a good level? I still need to work on it", he added.