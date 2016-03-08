Alisson: 'No favorite Liverpool and Bayern, I will always support Roma'

20 February at 10:40
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson kept a clean sheet against Bayern Munich last night but the Reds didn't manage to seal a win against the Bavarians who held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield Road. "It was a tough game, we didn't have the same intensity we usually have", the Brazilian star told Sky Italia.  "Bayern Monaco did an excellent defensive work and I believe there are no favorites between us and them.


"It was important not to allow any goal, we could have won but we didn't. Roma? They are doing well. I watched the game against Porto and I think they are on the right path. They are doing well in Serie A as well, there is quality in the middle of the park and when I am not on the pitch will Liverpool I always support Roma".

Alisson released the whole interview in Italian: "Is it a good level? I still need to work on it", he added.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.