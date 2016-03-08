Alisson reveals Klopp Facetime calls and makes big statements on Chelsea and Juve
02 October at 10:20Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson spoke to La Gazzetta Dello Sport ahead of his return to Italy where tomorrow he will face Napoli in Champions League. The Brazilian spoke about his struggles before leaving Rome for Liverpool but did also reveal how Klopp persuaded him to go to Liverpool last summer.
“When the two clubs reached an agreement, Klopp called me with Facetime. He explained me Liverpool’s project and what we’d do together. I like to be coached by him. I admire him since he was the manager of Borussia. After the goal against Leicester, he entered the dressing room and he was making fun of me. He faced the situation in the best way possible because I knew I did a mistake. He told me not to lose self-confidence.”
PREMIER AND CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RIVALS – “I think Man City and Chelsea are our main rivals in England. Champions is harder, how imagined Roma would play the Champions League semi-final last season? Juve bought Ronaldo and I am sorry I can’t play against him in the league, I may face him in Champions, I’ve always admired him and his winning mentality.”
SARRI – “He has settled in well, I had no doubts. He’s really prepared and he has strong players. Liverpool has everything to win: quality, determination, great fans, and philosophy. Kopp or Curva Sud? Good question, fans of both clubs are amazing. Kop is amazing but the Curva Sud is full of entertainment.”
Go to comments