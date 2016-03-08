Alisson reveals the quality that can help Liverpool to win the Champions League

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson spoke to Sky Italia after the Reds' 3-1 win over Bayern Munich. The Brazilian star is confident that the Premier League giants will go far in the competition. Tomorrow the Reds will know their faith in the competition but the former Roma star seemed to have fear for nobody: "Klopp is a manager who knows football very well, he is one of the best managers out there, he always reaches finals, he has two with Borussia and Liverpool, he also reached a Europa League final. As a person, he has a different relationship with players. We trust him and he trusts our quality", Alisson said.



"This Liverpool side is always ready for the battle and that's important for a club that want to win the Champions League".



Liverpool have qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals together with Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax, Porto, Manchester City and United and Tottenham. Tomorrow both the quarter-finals and the semi-finals of the competition will be drawn.