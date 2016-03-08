Alisson reveals what makes him unsatisfied at Liverpool
13 November at 17:00Alisson joined Liverpool from AS Roma in the summer, leaving Serie A behind in favour of a move to the Premier League. Alisson joined Liverpool for a figure of around €70m, which many consider far too much to be spending on a goalkeeper. Alisson has settled well in Merseyside, helping Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League.
Speaking to RomaNews.eu, however, Alisson spoke about what has made him unsatisfied, as well as reflecting on his move to Liverpool:
“My card has cost a lot of money and many fans expect a perfect goalkeeper, but it's not easy. I can not yet say I'm satisfied with my performance, but I work to make the most of and improve myself every day. I'm happy at Liverpool and I'm happy with my transfer to the Premier League, I'm focused on the work I have to do to help my club team and my national team, I want to achieve the goals we have both with the Reds and the Seleçao.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments