Roma: Alisson comements on Liverpool switch
19 July at 23:28Liverpool have just confirmed the signing of Alisson for € 72 million (read the details here).
"In terms of my life and my career, it's a huge step for me being part of this club and this family. You can be certain that I'll give my all”, the Brazilian told the Reds’ official website.
Allison is now back in Rome and Sky Sport’s Angelo Mangiante has spoken with him after his return in the captail.
“I am happy to have joined Liverpool but I can’t talk to Roma fans now. I will talk to Roma fans from my social media, I am happy that the deal is done. Everybody wanted this transfer, me, my family and I. I will talk to Roma fans in the coming hours.”
Roma have wished good luck to their goalkeeper who joined the Giallorossi two years ago for just € 7 million.
Allisson’s Liverpool makes him the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of football. The Brazilian has leapfrogged Gigi Buffon’s Juventus € 52 million move in 2001.
