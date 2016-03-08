"The fact that he already has an agreement with Real Madrid is completely false. I don't see how Cafu can know more than I do. Renewal with Roma? I have not talked with Monchi or anyone else for that matter," Alisson's agent concluded.

Therefore, as of now, there is nothing concrete behind Alisson to Real Madrid links, as the latter are dealing with Zidane's resignation. Furthermore, Monchi is expected to discuss a renewal with the Brazilian in the coming days. The Giallorossi will present a three-year deal worth around €3m per year to the goalkeeper.

With that said, it looks like he will remain at Roma for at least one more season, as the club doesn't have to sell him. Take a look at our gallery to see which teams are interested in the goalkeeper.

The agent of Alisson, Ze Maria Neis, denied the agreement between his client and Real Madrid in an interview on ForzaRoma.info.