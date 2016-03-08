Alisson set to become world record goalkeeper signing; the whole list
18 July at 20:45After the latest developments in the deal today, AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson is very close to a switch to Premier League club Liverpool. The transfer is thought to set the Merseyside club back around €75 million, making him the most expensive goalkeeper in football history.
The deal has been agreed and personal terms have thought to be agreed for the sale of the player. All that is left is for the player to fly to London, complete his medical and for the deal to be made official.
Alisson will, in fact, become just the tenth goalkeeper to have fetched a price of over €20 million, and the fifth out of those ten to have involved a Serie A club.
Interestingly enough, of the top ten most expensive goalkeepers, 3 occurred before 2005, back in the last golden age of Italian football.
To see the full list of the top 10 most expensive goalkeepers of all time, check our gallery.
