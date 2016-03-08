Alisson may not cost as much as recently reported, the Gazzetta dello Sport write.

With numbers in the region of €90-100 million swirling around the 25-year-old Liverpool and Chelsea target, it looked like Brazil’s Number 1 would become the most expensive goalkeeper of all time.

Yet the Gazzetta write today that Monchi wants €70m for the Roma goalkeeper.

They also write that today could be decisive in sealing his move to Real Madrid, whom we recently reported to be in pole position for his services.

The three-time Champions League holders have stepped up their pursuit of the Brazilian, the idea being that a strong World Cup would only increase his price.

Alisson himself has already authorised his agent to speak to the club as early as this afternoon.

That said, Roma don’t have a release clause for their man, and are unwilling to negotiate for him. He has three more years of his deal, and the Lupa has all the time in the world.

Even recent news that they’d be forced to sell for FFP reasons