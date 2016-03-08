‘Alisson the best goalkeeper in the world, Ronaldo not unbeatable’

Former Roma and AC Milan defender Cafù has spoken about the Serie A campaign with La Gazzetta dello Sport: “When you play for Roma or Milan you must dream to win the scudetto, it’s a target you always need to have. I have great memories of my time in Italy. I had many Brazilian team-mates, in Rome and in Milan. It’s a pity these two teams have not so many Brazilian players now.”



One of the Brazilian sold by Serie A clubs is Alisson who left Roma to join Liverpool in the last transfer window: “I am sorry Roma sold Alisson because he is the best goalkeeper in the World. I understand, however, that Roma had to think about the financial aspect of the deal.”



“Ronaldo? Juve are not unbeatable. There is probably a bigger gap, I know, but when a new season begins you have to believe that big achievements depend on the will and the self-confidence of a team.”

