Alisson the executioner: The Liverpool goalkeeper with another comeback after Roma-Barcelona

Liverpool defeated Barcelona 4-0 yesterday at the Anfield Road to complete a comeback and win 4-3 on aggregate to qualify to the final of the Champions League, which will be played in less than a month at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.



This is Barcelona's second consecutive elimination against all odds. Last year the Blaugrana went through a similar double-match, except it was in the quarterfinals and it was against a different team - Roma. However, the matchups against Liverpool and the club from the Italian capital had one thing in common - Alisson Becker.



The Brazilian goalkeeper was in goal for both opponents of the Catalan club. After losing 1-4 at the Nou Camp, no one believed the Giallorossi could get back into the tie but a 3-0 win at the Stadio Olimpico completed the comeback, with Alisson keeping a clean sheet.



A year later, the 26-year-old does it again. After losing 0-3 at the Nou Camp and playing at home without the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, Jurgen Klopp's team put on a masterpiece of a performance, with the goalkeeper once again keeping a clean sheet to help his team progress to the Champions League final.



