Roma have set a double transfer record with the sale of Alisson to Liverpool.The Brazilian goalkeeper has joined the Reds for € 75 million becoming the most expensive goalkeeper ever in the history of football. (CLICK IN THE GALLERY TO KNOW THE FIVE MOST EXPENSIVE GOALKEEPER EVER).Gigi Buffon is now the second most expensive goalkeeper as he joined Juventus from Parma for € 52 million in summer 2011.The sale of Alisson is also the biggest sale ever done by Roma (TOP 5 IN THE GALLERY).​According to Sky Sport Roma fans agree with the club’s decision to sell Alisson. The club’s director of football Monchi, in fact, was applauded by Roma fans when he entered the pitch of Trigoria for the team’s training session.