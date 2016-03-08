Alisson walks out to YNWA on Anfield debut
18 August at 13:30New Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson made his Reds debut at Anfield against West Ham United last week and as always, playing at Anfield is always a magical experience for anyone.
The Reds had picked up an impressive 4-0 win over the Hammers at Anfield, thanks to a Sadio Mane brace and a goal each from Daniel Sturridge and Mohamed Salah. Alisson had a pretty sound outing between the sticks as the Brazilian had little to do against a West Ham side that lacked cohesion, despite spending a lot in the summer.
Here is Alisson stepping out at Anfield for the first time in the Premier League.
