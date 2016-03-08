All-Italian race for Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali; Juventus, Roma, Napoli and Inter chase youngster

Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali, dubbed by the Italian media as the 'next Pirlo', has been a target of a number of clubs since he first broke onto the scene. The young midfielder, who currently plays with Brescia in Serie B, has had his first call-ups to the Italian national team and is a true foundation for the future of the Azzurri.According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, there is due to be an all-Italian race for the youngster. Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Napoli and Roma are all linked with the young midfielder. Juventus are especially keen on Tonali, with Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici reportedly having one eye on the young Italian at all times; waiting for the opportune moment to strike and make him a player of the Serie A leaders.

