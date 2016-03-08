All smiles: Ronaldo puts first picture on Twitter alongside his Juventus teammates
31 July at 15:10This afternoon, Ronaldo posted his first picture on social media alongside his new Juventus teammates, with himself sitting down with Douglas Costa, Gonzalo Higuain, Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala and Rodrigo Bentancur.
This is likely to be Ronaldo’s core social group for the upcoming season, with the other Portuguese and Spanish speakers; with those players coming from South American countries.
Juventus fans can truly get excited now as their new man works hard in training ahead of the new season. He has officially joined up with the squad and the 18/19 Serie A season is just weeks away now.
