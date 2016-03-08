Allan included by Tite in the Brazilian national team

26 October at 17:10
Allan from Napoli has been included in Brazil national team squad by Tite for the friendly matches against Uruguay and Cameroon. Mancini is following him since the start of his experience on the Italian bench, but the Brazilian coach has arrived first Being friendly matches, there’s still a little chance for Italy to call the midfielder of the Ancelotti’s team, but it doesn’t seem to be likely. Allan could make his debut against la Celeste on the 16th November.

This is the compete list of the Brazilian national team called by Tite:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Brazao
Defenders: Dede, Marquinhos, Pablo, Miranda
Full-backs: Danilo, Fabinho, Marcelo, Filipe Luis
Midfielders: Casemiro, Arthur, Paulinho, Coutinho, Wallace, Allan, Willian
Forwards: Neymar, Firmino, Richarlison, Douglas Costa, Gabriel Jesus.

Emanuele Giulianelli

