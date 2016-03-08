Allan insists his future lies in Napoli amidst PSG interest

The speculation linking Napoli central midfielder Allan to PSG has continued relentlessly since they failed in a January attempt to bring him to Paris. Many commentators noted his decline in the second part of the season and linked that to his head being turned by interest from France, that would have come with a massive pay-rise, the like of which only oil rich clubs like PSG and Manchester City could offer.



But Allan has again committed himself to Napoli while on international duty with Brazil in the Copa America. Speaking in the mixed zone post-match, he was asked if he would be flying to Paris after the tournament, and responded "No, absolutely not. I will definitely return to Naples." Allan has received a number of questions on PSG’s interest, and just like their reported interest, it is unlikely that his brief statement will deter further questions on his future. Allan was speaking after a 20 minute cameo during Brazil’s 5-0 triumph over Peru on Saturday evening.

