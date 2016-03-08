Allan: Ronaldo? He cannot win Serie A by himself

Napoli midfielder Allan spoke to the Brazilian publication lance.com on the new season and the battle for the Scudetto with Juventus.



OBJECTIVES - "We had a good pre-season, we worked hard, we are trying as quickly as possible to put into action what the new coach asks us, and in the course of a year the championship can become a goal. We are Napoli and match by match we will do our best to try and fight with Juventus ".



ON INTER AND MILAN - "They are two teams that have a great history in Italian and international football. They have had bad times, but they have invested a lot and are coming back to fight for a place in the Champions League. It's a good thing for the Serie A, which returns to be as competitive as it used to be, a tournament where the best players want to play."



CRISTIANO RONALDO -" His arrival in Italy increases the viewership of the competition and gives us one more reason to fight. Of course, it is important to have in Italy the player who for five years has been awarded the title of best in the world: shows the fact that the clubs are returning to spend and want to fight for the trophies. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo is very important, he adds a lot of quality to Juventus but one player cannot win the Serie A alone. We believe in ourselves, we will do what we have always done and we will try to fight with Juventus. "



BRAZILIANS IN NAPLES -" Napoli has a very good history with the Brazilians, I think of Careca and Alemao who won titles with the club's jersey and they made history: I would like to follow in their footsteps. "



PERSONAL OBJECTIVES - " I think my seven-year experience in Italy can only help me, it is obvious that year after year I gain experience and this can only help. It's my fourth year at Napoli and the players who have more experience help those who arrive at the club so they can improve and feel part of the team. There is no doubt, that last season was very positive for me. We have always tried to improve and we will do it again this year."

