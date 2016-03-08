Allan sends messages to Neymar and Dani Alves ahead of possible Psg switch

Psg and Napoli are still in talks for the transfer of Allan. The Brazilian midfielder has a € 100 million release clause but the French club are trying to lower Napoli’s demands.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Allan insists that he is not going to leave the San Paolo in January. That’s what he told his team-mates.



The Italian paper, however, reports Allan is also sending messages to his compatriots Neymar, Thiago Silva and Dani Alves who are waiting for him in Paris.



Despite being fit, the former Udinese star has not been training in the last few days and his agent Juan Manuel Gemelli is in Naples.



Carlo Ancelotti will soon have to decide whether to include him in the squad for AC Milan clash or not. A big part of Allan’s future will also be revealed by the manager’s decision.

