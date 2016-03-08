Allan to Psg: secret meeting between ADL and Al-Khelaifi revealed

23 January at 15:55
Allan's transfer to Psg is gaining steam with Napoli that are open to considering huge offers for the Brazilian midfielder star. According to reports in Italy, Allan has a € 120 million price-tag: De Laurentiis is not going to sell the player for a lower fee.

As per Tuttosport, the president of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis discussed the transfer of his midfield star with Nasser  Al-Khelaifi in Paris last night. The secret meeting took place in a luxury hotel after a fashion show of Armani.

Psg are trying to deal with Napoli's request while the Azzurri are already thinking of possible replacements for Allan: Villareal's Fornals is one of the players on top of Napoli's agenda. The Spanish 22-year-old has a € 30 million release clause included in his contract.

