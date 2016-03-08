Allegri: '90% chance that Juve win the league next season; my future...'
26 May at 21:15Juventus may have succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Sampdoria in Massimiliano Allegri's final game as head coach today but the team have certainly done their manager proud over his five years at the helm. Speaking to DAZN after the match, Allegri reflected, in part, on his time at Juventus, as well as discussing the man to take his place and his personal future.
"I feel good because we have concluded five extraordinary years, today was also a good game, the boys collapsed in the last ten minutes. From tomorrow a new era begins. They will not have a new manager tomorrow, I don't know when...
"It will not be difficult to do better, whoever arrives finds a team clearly stronger than the others. There is 90% of winning the championship again, in the Champions League it was a difficult year, there were many injuries. Today also Emre Can had a sprained ankle.
"When there will be an opportunity I will return to the bench otherwise I will take a year off. If I have the opportunity to choose I will choose a team that I like. Concrete offers? Still no, talking about the future now makes no sense."
