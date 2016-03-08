Allegri a 'step away' from joining struggling Premier League side Manchester United
16 October at 10:00Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is close to joining a new club in England, according to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com, with the same club looking to bring two Bianconeri players as well.
The 52-year-old Italian coach is reportedly a 'step away' from joining struggling Premier League side Manchester United, who are unhappy with the performances under the current coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær.
Allegri, who left Juventus earlier this year after five seasons in charge, started taking English lessons soon after his resignation from the Bianconeri, which shows his interest in moving to the Premier League. The Red Devils are also keen on two of Juventus’ current players and would like to bring them to Manchester as well.
These players are Emre Can and Mario Mandzukic, both reportedly unhappy in Turin, especially because they have been excluded by coach Maurizio Sarri from the club’s Champions League group stage player list.
Apollo Heyes
