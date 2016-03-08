Allegri admits Dybala can join Real Madrid or Barcelona
14 June at 12:25Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has revealed that Paulo Dybala could leave for Barcelona or Real Madrid this summer.
In an interview that the Italian gave to Sky Sports recently, Allegri revealed that Dybala will want to leave next summer and could move to Real Madrid or Barcelona. He said "Would we wait for the World Championship to decide hi future? No, it's not like Higuain."
"I spoke to him before the holidays and his goal is to play another great season with us and then go to a great team to improve. If you play at Juventus you have three chances: Real, Barça or Bayern. "
Dybala joined Juventus in the summer of 2015 from Palermo for a fee in the region of 35 million euros. He has become one of the world's best players in his positio since then. He has drawn links with Barcelona and Real Madrid in the past.
For more news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments