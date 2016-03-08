"Ronaldo? He was quite angry, unfortunately, the referee did not see the situation very well. However, the important thing is that we reacted as a team," said Bonucci to Sky Italia.

"Ronaldo's sending off brought up the tension, and it was not easy to play here. I can only say that VAR would have helped in a situation like this. Now we hope to reduce his (Ronaldo's) suspension as much as possible," said Allegri

Despite being cut short to ten men, Juventus managed to claim all three points, after the Bianconeri were awarded two penalties. Miralem Pjanic converted them both to secure the win, although the hosts came close to decrease the deficit as they were awarded a penalty in injury time. Parejo, however, missed the opportunity.

Speaking to the media after their game against Valencia, Max Allegri and Leo Bonucci talked about Cristiano Ronaldo's sending off, offering their opinions on the matter.