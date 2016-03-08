Allegri and Pjanic could meet again at PSG

Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri could reportedly reunite with Miralem Pjanic at Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.



Allegri is set to leave Juventus at the end of the season, with one game left for Juve to play. Allegri is reportedly intent on the possibility of joining Paris Saint-Germain next season.



A report from IlBianconero states that while Juve are not on the market but if an offer of 80 million euros to 100 million arrives, they could be tempted to sell. PSG could be willing to pay that fee for the Bosnian in the summer. Bayern Munich also remain interested.



