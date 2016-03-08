Report: Allegri and Spalletti agree on Icardi-Higuain swap deal
07 June at 09:25Massimiliano Allegri and Luciano Spalletti have reportedly given their go-ahead for allowing a swap deal involving Mauro Icardi and Gonzalo Higuain.
It is said that Juventus are to willing to allow Gonzalo Higuain leave this summer if offers in the region of 60 million euros arrive. Chelsea have been dubbed as potential suitors for the Argentine, with talks of a swap deal involving Mauro Icardi at Inter also doing the rounds.
Tuttosport report that managers of both clubs- Inter and Juventus have given a go-ahead signal to do a possible swap deal involving the two players.
While a deal seems unlikely, as things stand, but Juve seem willing to sign Mauro Icardi because the release clause in his current contract makes sure that only foreign clubs will have to pay 110 million euros to sign the striker.
The nerazzurri can well look to replace Icardi by getting Higuain, who is 31 but could be an inch-perfect replacement for his compatriot.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
