Allegri announces showdown Juventus talks after scudetto win

Massimiliano Allegri talked to Premium Sport after Juventus’ 2-1 win over Verona in the last game of the season.



Juventus have won their 7th successive title and the Italian manager spoke to Premium Sport after the final whistle.



“We didn’t win this scudetto by change. There are some amazing players at Juventus. They always want to win. Now we want to enjoy today. I will meet the club on Monday, we need to plan the future.



It’s not fair to criticize a team that has been inning seven successive Serie A titles. Juventus were the best clubs of the last seven years. We don’t give anything for granted but this club has such a winning mentality that whoever arrives must have important technical and psychological qualities.



We missed the icing on the cake and of course I am taking about the Champions League. We don’t know how the extra time in Madrid would be. The players must be happy of what they did this season. We are proud but from next season we’ll have to start from the beginning again.



Transfer window? I think of my players, I don’t think of Morata or Milinkovic Savic. I’ve always been on very good terms with the club. It’s not going to be easy to find the reach players because we can’t lower our quality."



