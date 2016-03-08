Allegri: ‘Barcelona Champions League favourites, Pogba return…’

Massimiliano Allegri spoke to media on the eve of the home Serie A clash against Cagliari: “We need to pay attention because Cagliari is the team that runs the most in Serie A and they have in Pavoletti a player who is very strong with headers.”



“Champions League? Last year, when Real Madrid were struggling, I said they were the favorites to win. They had a bit of luck, but they won it. This year I say Barcelona are the favorites. Just look at how they play, just look at their games. Juventus are among the four other clubs that can win, but Barcelona are the no.1 favorites.”



“Pogba’s return? I don’t want to speak about players who are not at Juventus. We’ll meet him again on Wednesday. It would be better for us if he remains at home if he comes here let’s see what we’ll do. Paul is a great player who still has room for improvement.”



"Free kicks? Ronaldo is a smart guy, he knows Pjanic and Dybala are very good with free kicks close to the area. When there are free kicks from far away he can kick them but we've decided that Dybala and Pjanic will take set pieces close to the area."



"Ronaldo is a top player. We don't depend on him. But he is a player like Messi or Ibra, when I had him at Milan. Of course, if you have them in your team, they score the goals."



@lorebetto in Turin

