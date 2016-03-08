Allegri beat Sarri and Inzaghi to become best Serie A coach of last season

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has been named as the best manager of the last season in Serie A. The coach of the Old Lady has beaten Chelsea’s boss Maurizio Sarri (who was at Napoli last season) and Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi.



Allegri was voted by 17 of his colleagues in Serie A.



Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini claimed this morning that Allegri deserves the award that he won today in Coverciano



“The award is usually won by the manager that wins the league, I think Allegri will win it again."



This is the fourth time Allegri wins the award as the best manager in Serie A.



The former Cagliari and AC Milan manager won it for the first time in 2009 when he was in charge of AC Milan.



This is the first time in four years that the same manager wins the award for two successive times. The last one was Antonio Conte who won the award for three times in a row. Allegri won the award last season too while Maurizio Sarri was named as the best Serie A manager for the 2016/17 campaign.

