The main headline of Today’s Tuttosport is not too complicated to translate: ‘Allegri better than Mourinho”. The clim is based on the opinion of 23 football coaches from all around the World.



Tuttosport asked them to compare the Juventus and the Manchester United bosses as their Old Trafford meeting in Champions League approaches.



Allegri’s ability to manage the team and his unquestionable tactical skills are regarded as his most important qualities.



The Italian has wrapped up four successive domestic doubles and reached the Champions League final twice in four years. The Black-and-White lost to Barcelona in 2015 and Real Madrid in 2017. The Old Lady is the Serie A runaway leader this season with eight wins in eight games. Manchester United, on the other hand, lie seven points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with 13 points in 8 games.







Tuttosport also focuses on the derby of Milan with an interview to Luca Marchegiani who has words of praise for both Gigio Donnarumma and Samir Handanovic, the two goalkeepers of Sunday’s San Siro showdown.

