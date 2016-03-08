Allegri better than Sarri: head-to-head Juventus comparison

This summer Juventus replaced Massimiliano Allegri with Maurizio Sarri, who arrived after just one year in England at Chelsea. At the time of the appointment, there were many mixed reactions amongst the Bianconeri fans. After several months and 15 matches in Serie A, first conclusions can be drawn on whether the coaching change was a positive step for the champions of Italy. Let's have a look at the comparison between the two based on their position at this stage of the league.



A year ago, in the fifteenth round, Allegri's Juve had collected 14 wins and 1 draw, with 32 goals scored, 8 conceded and 43 points won in total. At this point in the Champions League, Allegri had one loss against Manchester United which, however, in the end was irrelevant, as the Bianconeri topped the group.



In contrast, Maurizio Sarri has collected 11 wins, 3 draws and 1 defeat in the same period this season, with 26 goals scored, 15 conceded and 36 points won in Serie A. The team is unbeaten in the Champions League and have already secured top spot in the group but they are far from convincing so far.



The comparison is clear: less goals scored, more goals conceded and 7 points less. At this point last year, the Serie A title race was basically over. What did Juve gain? For now a game a bit more beautiful but not so effective and profitable. And a decidedly more shaky defence, which could be attributed to the absence of Giorgio Chiellini.