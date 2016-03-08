Allegri comments on Boateng to Barcelona and Higuain to Chelsea

22 January at 08:00
Juve played against Chievo Verona last night as the bianconeri won by a 3-0 score line. Here is what Allegri had to say concerning Boateng and Higuain as he spoke to Sky Sport:

' Boateng to Barcelona? He played very high in my Milan formations as he was the striker sometimes alongside either Ibra, Robinho or Pato. Higuain to Chelsea? It's still not done yet. I wasn't expecting him to leave Milan this quickly but in his case, he has to find the right chemistry with his teammates. If this isn't there, he has a hard time to perform...'.

