Allegri comments on Man Utd and Mandzukic

Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has commented on his links with a move to Manchester United and has also talked about Mario Mandzukic.



The Italian, who left Juve as the club's manager at the end of last season, is being linked with a move to Man Utd to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Mandzukic too has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.



In an interview that he gave to ​Przeglad Sportowy, he was asked about links with United.



He said: "I do not speak still good English, but I'm learning."



He also praised Mandzukic by saying: ​ "The coach must ask his players what they can offer him: in this sense Mandzukic was very special for me because, with his way of playing, he gave me so much in the construction phase of the game "