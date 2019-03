Allegri confirms 'dinner' of Juventus players with 60 models

Juventus bossheld a press conference on Thursday afternoon ( READ IT HERE ). The Italian tactician was asked if he could confirm the rumors about a private party organized by Juventus players after the defeat against Atletico Madrid "It was a dinner", Allegri confirmed."I'm a football manager, not a watchman. They did it and I think it was good because it made our environment more lively, the lads are responsible and they know what to do. Today we won't go in ritiro but I don't think the lads will organize the party. We'll meet tomorrow morning when I will release the squad list. I think the dinner brought good luck because we won against Napoli afterward".