Allegri confirms 'dinner' of Juventus players with 60 models

07 March at 20:30
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri held a press conference on Thursday afternoon (READ IT HERE). The Italian tactician was asked if he could confirm the rumors about a private party organized by Juventus players after the defeat against Atletico Madrid.

"It was a dinner", Allegri confirmed.

"I'm a football manager, not a watchman. They did it and I think it was good because it made our environment more lively, the lads are responsible and they know what to do. Today we won't go in ritiro but I don't think the lads will organize the party. We'll meet tomorrow morning when I will release the squad list. I think the dinner brought good luck because we won against Napoli afterward". 

