Allegri confirms Juve stay and claims: ‘who is not happy can leave’

Massimiliano Allegri talked to media on Friday afternoon, in the last press conference of the season. The Italian tactician was asked his thoughts on the future of some Juve players as well as his own one given that he is being linked with Chelsea and Arsenal.



“I am on really good terms with the club and I am not planning to leave”, Allegri said.



“I will meet the club next week and we will plan the future together. At the moment there is nothing that can make me change my mind. The club’s chiefs will be the first one to know if I want to leave but at the moment that’s not the case. We need decide and plan the future before I go on holiday.”



“Transfer market? We need to understand what players want to do. Of course there can be problems sometimes there are problems and tensions in every changing room. Whoever will stay must know that we need sacrifice to win titles. We will sign players who are willing to work hard and want to win trophies. Whoever is not happy and is not determined to stay here can leave.”



Lorenzo Bettoni