Allegri confirms three doubts for Manchester United game
04 November at 09:10Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has given an injury update for Juve's home game against Manchester United, saying that three players are in doubt for the game against the Red Devils.
The Old Lady picked up a 3-1 win over Cagliari in the Serie A earlier today as Paulo Dybala scored in the very first minute to hand them the lead, only to see Joao Pedro peg them back. An own goal gave Juve the advantage back, but Juan Cuadrado sealed the deal in stoppage time.
Following the game, Allegri was talking in the post-game press conference. He talked about the injuries issues for the bianconeri ahead of the big UEFA Champions League game against Manchester United.
Allegri said: "We hope to have him (Mandzukic) available on Wednesday, let's see how he and Bernardeschi are. Chiellini has recovered, Matuidi has taken a shot.
"Douglas Costa has soreness so let's see. If Mandzukic had been available, he would not have played, because he just came back from an ankle injury.
"I wanted to play him for sometime or half an hour and then have him completely available on Wednesday. "
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
