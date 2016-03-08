Allegri continues his sabbatical: how much he costs Juventus
30 November at 16:00For Massimiliano Allegri, the sabbatical year continues. The former Juventus manager has been linked with several clubs in the last few months, most recently Arsenal. However, the answer has always been the same: he will wait until the summer.
As La Stampa and Gazzetta Dello Sport write (via IlBianconero.com), Allegri was the favourite of the bookmakers to take over at Arsenal, but that won't happen. The manager is enjoying his break, recovering the energy and time that he had lost in the last five years.
Allegri is set to remain off until the summer, as he himself has mentioned. That way, he will have more time to evaluate the offers, as well as the projects presented to him. Joining in the middle of the season is never easy for a manager.
However, this also means that he's still on Juve's payroll. His contract with the Turin side expires next summer, and he has a gross salary of 15.67 million euros (7.5 net). An important expense, especially considering that Sarri earns 5.5 million.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments