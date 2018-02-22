Allegri could line-up Kovacic as Khedira replacement

Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport say that Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri wants to sign Mateo Kovacic as a possible replacement for Sami Khedira.



The aging Khedira has drawn links with Premier League giants Liverpool and could move from Turin this summer. And if he does leave, Allegri will look to sign Kovacic from Real Madrid, as he continues to struggle for regular match time at the Santiago Bernabeu.



Miralem Pjanic too has drawn links with Paris Saint-Germain and it could be possible that one of Khedira or Pjanic leave. If that happens, Kovacic will be the man Allegri will turn to this summer.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)