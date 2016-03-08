Allegri: ‘CR7 will be rested against Spal, one young player could start, Douglas injured again’

Sandwiched in between the Champions League quarter-final tie with Ajax, Juventus will take on Spal in Serie A tomorrow, needing just one point to seal their 8th consecutive Scudetto. Today Max Allegri has been talking to the press on the following topics in his pre-match conference.

Rotation - "Tomorrow many will be rested, there will be many young players in the group and many players will be able to stay at home. So there will be nothing to celebrate, we have to think about Tuesday. Those who need to do so will play."

Spal - "It is nice to see Spal in Serie A. Tomorrow for us it must be a beautiful match, where we must win the point or the three points that allow us to win the Scudetto.”

Mandzukic - "Let's not forget that those who played the final at the World Cup had difficulties, some more and some less. In fact, he and Matuidi are having a good year".

Youth - "(Hans) Nicolussi or (Luca) Coccolo could play tomorrow"

Kean - "He plays tomorrow, it is an important match for him because he has the opportunity to stand out and do well. Then on Tuesday we'll think"

Ronaldo - "It will be difficult for him to play the match. He has already returned within the limits of what he had, tomorrow it would make no sense to risk him".

Rugani - "It is not the turning point of his career. He played a great game against a team that was difficult to deal with like Ajax. A good performance in defence from Juventus and Rugani was up to the task. The funny thing is that when not everybody wanted to play him, then I find out that I decide to let him play in a quarter-final and there is all this scepticism towards Rugani, either he is black or he is white or he is good or not good, if he is good he can play quarter-finals, then the experience is something else. The other night there was Rugani, Bentancur, Bernardeschi, Cancelo plus Kean on the bench: Juve has already planned an important future."

Bonucci - "He has no problem, he could rest. Today I will evaluate the situation better and how they are"

In goal - "Perin plays tomorrow"

Barzagli - "Absolutely not available. He came to Amsterdam to honor his signature, he is an important player in the locker room, having him with us even if he is not available, he started a journey to see things even from the other hand, he doesn't need advice, at the beginning the most important thing is to observe and listen, as I see it, I believe that Andrea can be part of a technical staff where he has to learn and help in the care of the defenders, under that aspect is a professor "

Cuadrado - "He will play tomorrow"

Douglas Costa - "We will verify his condition, he came off with a calf problem against Ajax. It was better to leave the leg there really, it is one thing to talk about malice and it is one thing to talk about disloyalty, otherwise you would do other sport. Football you also win physically, you need malice to bring home the result"