Allegri defends Douglas Costa and admits Dybala apologized ahead of Sassuolo clash
09 February at 12:50Juventus will face Sassuolo tomorrow in Serie A and Massimiliano Allegri spoke to the press on the eve of the matchup.
"Dybala? He apologized as it was right to do from a clever boy like him, to whom the club has given important responsibility and the jersey number 10, as well as the captain's armband when Chiellini is not available," he said.
"He had an attitude that is not appropriate, he understood that, case closed. His position on the field has not changed, only the characteristics of those who play alongside him have. The difference is that last year there were Higuain and Mandzukic, this year there is Ronaldo.
"He touches the same amount of balls, has the same opportunities. I do not tell him to be a full-back. Sometimes you try to find things that do not exist. I laugh when I read certain things but people like to fill their mouths. I listen and enjoy it. Tomorrow Dybala or Bernardeschi will play. If Dybala plays, he could be the captain but I have to decide.
"Douglas Costa? He had done very well, then he did what he did against Sassuolo, got disqualified and then injured against Valencia. He needs time to get into the condition and on Saturday he got injured again.
"The rest is private life, the players have time to do everything, they're boys but they have to be good at managing those moments, claiming a higher level of attention. Private life management matters, these are things that happen. His accident? Fortunately, nothing happened to anyone. Now we have to be at the top of our physical and mental condition.
"Injuries? We are fine. You can make headlines 'The BBC is available again'. For you, Juventus must win all matches 3-0, without suffering, forgetting that we have the best defence and 60 points.
"De Sciglio could play with Caceres, Rugani and Alex Sandro. Cancelo could be a good substitute. Khedira? If Bernardeschi plays, Khedira will too. With Dybala, it will be one between Emre Can and Bentancur. Szczesny will start.
"Caceres is a great player. On Saturday he played a good match. On Saturday we were not vulnerable because Bonucci and Chiellini were absent but because the team played badly. It was enough to manage the ball better and win the match. I am very pleased with Caceres.
"De Zerbi? He is a young, good coach who has improved a lot since the early years. He tends to make the team play from behind, the team plays well and the spaces are well distributed. He is one of the most promising young coaches. He has put his ideas into practice at Sassuolo," Allegri concluded.
