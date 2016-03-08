Allegri: 'Delighted to win Scudetto but I'm sorry about the Champions League...'
20 April at 22:00Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri won another league title with Juventus today as the Bianconeri defeated Fiorentina 2-1, giving them the points they need to close the title with five games left to play. Napoli, even with a win over Atalanta, will be 17 points behind the Old Lady with just five games left; making it mathematically impossible for the Neapolitans to win the trophy.
Speaking to DAZN after the game, Allegri said the following:
"Winning is not easy, I am very happy. We have won two trophies but I'm sorry for the elimination in the Champions League. Today, in the difficulties of the match, we reacted well and in the second half we took it home. The eighth scudetto must be celebrated, we have won it five games from the end of the season and this says it all about what we did. Injured players will now hardly recover. The strong opponents in the Champions League are there every year, I saw Tottenham-Barcelona in October and I said that the Blaugrana were the favorites. We made a mistake on Tuesday that needs to be improved, it's a psychological issue. When you concede goals, you have to remain compact and united, psychologically you don't have to change anything. The decisive moment of the championship was the victory against Bologna."
