Allegri destined for the Premier League; the possible destinations
03 October at 11:45Massimiliano Allegri has still not yet returned to football management after he left his role in charge of Juventus during the summer, the Bianconeri replacing him with Maurizio Sarri. There have been some minor reports linking the coach to the possible upcoming vacancy at AC Milan, should Giampaolo not recover form soon enough but, in all likelihood, Allegri will not return to the Rossoneri.
However, as per reports from The Sun, the Premier League beckons for the Italian coach. A number of clubs have been named as possible destinations, with Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all named as clubs that are looking into the possibility of having Allegri take over, should the scenario allow it.
