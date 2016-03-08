Allegri discusses Ronaldo-Dybala partnership

Following the last gasp 3-2 win over Chievo Verona at the Marc'Antonio Bentegodi stadium, Juventus Coach Massimilano Allegri gave his verdict on the game and his players.



A goal by Federico Bernardeschi in stoppage time after the injury of Chievo's goalie Stefano Sorrentino gave the Old Lady their first win of the season.



Although Cristiano Ronaldo and Paolo Dybala did not score, the coach was very happy with their performances and with the way they integrated on the pitch.



s "Those who left on August 10 are quite well, the others are a bit late, because Douglas Costa came out and Cuadrado came in. Dybala did ninety minutes but he is an aerobic and it was in an area where there was no need for big rides, with Dybala and Ronaldo you have to occupy the spaces that they leave free.We have to throw in exteriors and midfielders.It takes time and knowledge.With a striker in the field (Mandzukic ed) Ronaldo was immediately defunct and from that moment we found them more ample, during the season the changes can be decisive. " can be decisive. "



