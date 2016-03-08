"Dybala? He will play, he has the goals in his legs," Allegri stated.

The Argentinian has had a rocky start to the season, failing to deliver the performances of last season. However, it seems he could start against Frosinone, giving him a chance to prove himself.

For more news, please visit our homepage.

Ahead of tonight's game against Frosinone, Juventus manager Max Allegri spoke to the press about various topics, one of them being Dybala.