Allegri: Dybala must work hard
15 September at 12:45Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke today at a press conference ahead of Juventus’ fixture against Sassuolo tomorrow. He covered a range of different topics, including talking about Paulo Dybala, who has so far hardly featured for Juventus, given the arrival of €110million man Cristiano Ronaldo.
ON DYBALA - “I am very happy with how he started against Parma, already with a different approach: he has to do like others, he has to train, he has to find a good condition, and now he plays every three days, from here to December we have two goals: pass the round in the Champions League and keep the top of the Serie A standings.”
"He did not play here because I made different choices, his qualities are not in question, but he has to question himself, I have to make choices, but if tomorrow he plays and maybe he's wrong, then he needs to make changes.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments