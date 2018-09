Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke today at a press conference ahead of Juventus’ fixture against Sassuolo tomorrow. He covered a range of different topics, including talking about Paulo Dybala, who has so far hardly featured for Juventus, given the arrival of €110million man Cristiano Ronaldo.ON DYBALA - “I am very happy with how he started against Parma, already with a different approach: he has to do like others, he has to train, he has to find a good condition, and now he plays every three days, from here to December we have two goals: pass the round in the Champions League and keep the top of the Serie A standings.”"He did not play here because I made different choices, his qualities are not in question, but he has to question himself, I have to make choices, but if tomorrow he plays and maybe he's wrong, then he needs to make changes.”For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.