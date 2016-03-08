Allegri emerge as possible replacement of Sarri at Chelsea

Massimiliano Allegri and Maurizio Sarri could, surprisingly, exchange benches next season.
 
 
If the Chelsea manager, after winning the Europa League with the Blues, could succeed the Livorno-born Juventus driver, the former Juventus coach could instead settle in London, at Stamford Bridge. The 'Corriere dello Sport' reports Allegri is in the running together with Blanc, Lopetegui and Ten Hag.
 
 
Allegri has been in Turin since 2014 and has guided them to 5 straight league titles and 2 Champions League finals, although they lost both times to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.
 
 

