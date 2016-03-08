Allegri explains Caldara, Bonucci swap deal
02 August at 10:30Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has claimed that the market situation forced the club into selling Mattia Caldara and loaning out Gonzalo Higuain in a swal deal to resign Leonardo Bonucci.
With Juventus' re-signature of Bonucci edging closer and closer, Caldara is being permanently offloaded to the rossoneri, with Higuain joining the San Siro based side on a loan deal with the option of making it permanent.
After beating the MLS All Stars earlier today, Juventus boss Max Allegri was talking to reporters in the post-game press conference. He was asked about Bonucci, Caldara and Higuain.
He said: "Leonardo Bonucci comes back to us after a year: he is an important player and in six months he has not changed.
Higuain gave us everything in the two years he was with us and for this I thank him: Milan has certainly bought a great striker.
"Caldara instead is a young player who, with Rugani and Romagnoli is the trio of young and strongest defenders we have in Italy. I'm sorry but the market has forced us to start it ".
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
