Allegri explains Marchisio Juventus exit

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri held a press conference on Friday.



The Italian manager was asked his thoughts on Claudio Marchisio’s Juventus exit and that’s what Allegri had to reply: “I must thank Claudio because he has proved to be a great footballer and an amazing human being. He was such a great example for every new player here at Juventus. He spent four years here with Juventus and we’ve taken this decision together. We rescided the contract by mutual agreement, he will continue his career somewhere else.”



Speaking about the postponement of Sampdoria-Fiorentina and AC Milan-Genoa, Allegri said: “There are authorities that are in charge of taking these kind of decision. We will have to play on the day of state funerals and national mourning we accept every decision. Words are superficial, there is a lot to do.”



Allegri did also talk about Ronaldo’s adaptation to his new squad. More quotes coming from the Allianz Stadium coming up soon.



@lorebetto

Lorenzo Bettoni, Turin correspondent