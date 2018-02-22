"I have an important team, good players that can pass the ball around well. In the difficult moments, the balance made the difference. We had decisive moments, like the first encounter with Napoli or the second, where we remained calm and continued.



"The clash with Inter? These players have hearts. In football, if you don't have a heart, you don't win, this is important. It also takes a bit of luck. I'm happy because the guys will have the chance to take on the catwalk in front of their fans on Saturday.



"Playing well or playing poorly is relative: this year we are almost the best attacking wise, along with the best defence. The boys are trained in the youth sectors like breeding chickens, but football is about inspiration, I don't have to be an esthete to make people happy. In the end, you have to get the result.



"This year we started playing poorly, but to win the championship you have to have the best defence, Juventus has always had this in its DNA."