Opinion: Why Juventus fans should praise Allegri

After a splendid season, winning both the Serie A and Coppa Italia, Juventus have certainly silenced all the critics. However, perhaps more notable, Allegri has managed to win over his own fans, after a rocky relationship throughout the season.



Many have criticised Allegri for not playing enjoyable football, as the Italian manager many times has opted to focus on defending rather than attacking, even on their home turf. However, in the end, Juventus have managed to claim all three points, grinding their way through the season.



This has always been the veto available for Allegri, although these last couple of weeks certainly challenged that matter, as the hopes of Napoli winning grew, only to be squandered by the continuity of this Juventus side. This begs the question, is Allegri underrated?



Many would perhaps argue that he isn't underrated at all, given all the success of Juventus recently. However, as mentioned above, his relationship with his fans hasn't always been a bed of roses. Furthermore, this Serie A season has been one of the most challenging in years, with namely Napoli going head-to-head with the Bianconeri for the title, while the fight for Champions League football is yet to be decided.



Therefore, it seems some may have involved Juve's previous supremacy with this season, almost counting on the Bianconeri to get through the season without any issues. As we all know, however, it isn't that easy, and it must be said that Allegri has done really well to tackle the pressure put on his side.



The versatility of this Juventus side and the tactical brilliance of Allegri paved the way for a happy ending, which goes to show how important a strong concept is. Replacing Antonio Conte, it was never going to be easy, but Allegri has really grabbed the bull by its horns to transform this Juventus into his own.



The Bianconeri should consider themselves lucky if they can keep him for another season, with multiple clubs knocking on the door for his services.